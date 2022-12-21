Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is known for rude comments and getting too personal with Bollywood actors while sharing his opinion on Twitter. As Shah Rukh Khan gears up for his comeback film, Pathaan, the self-proclaimed critic is consistently making remarks against the superstar. Now, for a change, he has lauded King Khan and below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, Kamaal has been predicting that Pathaan will be a box office disaster and the only chance to save its fate is changing the film’s name. He also jumped into the ongoing controversy of the Besharam Rang song featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh, slamming both actors. Now, he has once made a remark about Shah Rukh, but this time, it’s a good one!

Taking to Twitter, KRK lauded Shah Rukh Khan for his ‘tough man’ attitude of not slowing down despite all the negativity around him. He tweeted, “SRK is proving that he is Asli #Pathaan. He said:- If boycott gang is thinking that I am afraid of them, then they are wrong. If my acting career will be finished then I will become a cook and open a catering company. Lekin Jhukoonga Nahi. And I love him for this attitude.”

SRK is proving that he is Asli #Pathaan. He said:- If boycott gang is thinking that I am afraid of them, then they are wrong. If my acting career will be finished then I will become a cook and open a catering company. Lekin Jhukoonga Nahi. And I love him for this attitude. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 19, 2022

It’s a shock for many and netizens believe that KRK has taken a U-turn from his stand against Pathaan. Let’s see if he makes any positive remarks about Shah Rukh Khan and his upcoming film in the near future.

Meanwhile, in one of his previous tweets, KRK indirectly called Shah Rukh Khan a ‘flop actor’. He tweeted, “According to #SRK if someone says lie and calls him the biggest movie star of the world, then he is a positive person. But if someone tells him reality and calls him flop actor, so he is a negative person. Means he doesn’t want to hear truth.”

