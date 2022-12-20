Aamir Khan is one of the most successful and bankable actors in Bollywood. He releases one film in a year or two and pours his heart out into it and his sheer determination is what his fans love the most about him. He has worked with almost all the A-list actresses from the 90s except for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, do you know why? The duo however did an advertisement together back in the day and that’s it. Scroll below to read the reason behind these two not working together.

Aamir is known to be a prankster in the industry. In the past also we have heard stories where he has played a prank on his co-stars and have gotten into trouble later. In fact, his Ishq co-star Juhi Chawla didn’t speak to him for seven years after he played a prank on her on the sets of their film.

Similarly, Aamir Khan once spat on Madhuri Dixit’s palm and she chased him around the sets and his heroines never really approved of his prankster nature. The actor for obvious reasons did with the good intentions but it didn’t go well with his actresses.

Now, talking about Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the duo has only worked in a Coca Cola advertisement together. Like the other actresses, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor played a prank on Aish too in the good light but it didn’t go well with her.

Reportedly Aishwarya Rai Bachchan called Aamir and told him that she didn’t appreciate this kind of behaviour, as reported by IBTimes.

Post the ad, the actress decided to not work with the superstar in the future but did make a cameo appearance in Aamir’s Mela which starred Twinkle Khanna in the lead role.

What are your thoughts on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on not working with Aamir Khan? Tell us in the comments below.

