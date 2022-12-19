Actors share an amazing rapport with their industry colleagues even if they haven’t starred alongside each other in films. Don’t believe us? Well, check out this now-viral video of Ranveer Singh and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the Pro Kabaddi League final. For those who don’t know, Singh had joined Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the game that AB’s team – Pink Panthers, won.

In the video going viral on social media from Saturday’s match, we can see the Devdas actress and the Simmba actor sitting beside each other and having a gala time – as visible in the video. A video from the match showed Aishwarya chatting up with Ranveer – and even giving him a pat on his back. Scroll below to check out the video and even read what fans have to say about it.

The video sees Ranveer Singh dressed in a black floral jacket and hat – with his back to the camera and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Pink Panthers’ white jersey. The video captures Aishwarya pinching Ranveer’s nose and patting his shoulder while talking to him. It also sees Aaradhya Bachchan interacting with the duo and the trio smiling a ton.

Commenting on the video of Ranveer Singh and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared on Reddit, one user wrote, “Also why does RS look like the calm one i- 🤣 but very cute video ..they look like.2 siblings I swear” Liking their chemistry, another added, “Ranveer and Aishwarya should be cast in a film together.” A third, mentioning there’s a longer version, commented, “Loved their interaction. There is a longer video. Aradhya hugged RS too .” Another added, “This is literally so CUTE I love Ranveer at times like this 😭” One more comment read, “If Ash loves Ranveer I think he must really really really really really be genuinely a nice soul.”

One netizen joked, “This looks like a typical scene from my house. Father focusing only on the match, while mother focusing on everything other than the match.” Commenting on the comfort level between Aishwarya and Ranveer, another wrote, “Cuuute! Two of my faves chumming it up – love to see it! <3 Also, you can tell Aish is fond of Ranveer by the sound of the back slap. LOL”

Check out Ranveer Singh and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s video here:

