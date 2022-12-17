Fraudsters are everywhere. They use people’s names and unethical means to swindle the innocent of their savings and more. And now there’s another such case come to light – and it involves Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. As per the latest reports, the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested three alleged fraudsters from Greater Noida after recovering a fake passport of the actress from them.

As per news reports, the UP Police began questioning the accused on what they were doing following a retired colonel’s complaint of being duped by them. Read on to know the entire report.

As per multiple media reports, alleged fraudsters were involved in a fraud of about ₹1.81 crore wherein they posed as representatives of companies including Abbott Pharmaceuticals Company. They reportedly tricked a retired colonel into buying Kolanat to make a medicine for breast cancer. Of the three accused, two are said to hail from Nigeria while the third is believed to be from Ghana.

A Navbharat Times report claims the UP police found a fake passport with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s photo on it. On the document, the birthplace column read as Bhavnagar, Gujarat, and the date of birth is April 18, 1990. That’s not all. The police reportedly also recovered $3000 (₹2.50 lakh), counterfeit currency (in $ & €) worth ₹11 crore, and other equipment from the accused. They also recovered £10,500 from the gang.

The police have started a probe over how many fake documents of famous personalities the gang has prepared so far. Apart from this, the report also claims the gang was committing fraud by targeting people through matrimonial sites and dating apps. A retired colonel was also involved with them. Check out this of the UP Police while talking about it.

The police made the bust while investigating online fraud complaint of Rs 1.81 crores lodged by a retired Colonel. Official statement from Noida police. 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZejO9Ah70o — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 16, 2022

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that a fake passport of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been recovered. In 2012, a passport copy was recovered from Gujarat with the actress’ name on it, as per Times of India. The passport photocopy showed her picture, full name, birth date, birthplace and passport number. The birthplace column read Mangalore, Karnataka and the birth date column 1/11/1973. The photocopy showed that the passport was renewed on May 2, 2006.

