Disha Patani happens to be one of the most successful and popular actresses in Bollywood right now. Besides her acting skills, Disha is often lauded by netizens for her incredible dance moves and her enthusiasm for fitness. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Disha shared a picture on her official Instagram account wearing a yellow coloured crop top with ‘Banana Milkshake’ written on it and got trolled by netizens who dragged Jackie Shroff in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Disha is super popular on social media with over 55 million followers on Instagram. She often shares her fitness reels and fashionable pictures on the photo-sharing site giving a sneak-peak of her personal and professional life to fans there. Now coming back to the topic, the actress shared the picture in May 2020 on her Instagram account and got trolled badly by netizens.

Disha Patani shared the picture with a honeybee emoji “🐝”. In the picture, Disha can be seen wearing a yellow coloured crop top with ‘Banana Milkshake’ written on it and paired it with cotton shorts. She tied a checkered shirt around her waist as she posed for pictures.

The actress donned a no-makeup look and kept her tresses open. Take a look at Disha Patani’s pictures here:

Reacting to her pictures on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “jackie dada ka beta bhot lucky hai .”

Another user commented, “Shake before use 😂”

A third user commented, “JK ON HIS WAY!!!”

For the unversed, Disha Patani was in an alleged relationship with Jackie Shroff’s son and actor Tiger Shroff but the two never really spoke about it or accepted it publicly.

