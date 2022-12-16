Actor Kartik Aaryan believes that 2022 was a great year for him. From trying different kind of roles to delivering one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, Kartik was surely at his best. In fact, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor has many big films lined up for the release in 2023.

He was recently highly praised for his performance in Freddy. People loved him for his versatility and his performance even garnered love from the critics as well. While talking to Firstpost, Kartik claimed that his performance in Freddy got compared to Shah Rukh Khan in Darr. But this didn’t go well with SRK’s fans and they were quick to react.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One user wrote, “Zyada Kangana Ke Saath Mat Ghum reh.”

Another user was quick to blame it on Kartik Aryan’s PR. The user added,” PR Control Kar Na Bhai.”

Another comment read, “Kahan Raja Bhoj, Kahan Gangu Teli.”

A user wrote, “Itne chaante padenge, itne Chaante padenge.”

A comment read, “Rehne de bhai, delusion ki bhi hadd hoti hai.”

The users left many nasty comments and massively trolled Kartik Aaryan for claiming it and asked him not to do that. On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. The duo is going to collaborate for the second time. They last worked together in Luka Chuppi in 2019. The teaser of the film was unveiled before playing Avatar 2 in theatre and has been well-received by the audience.

Must Read: KRK Reviews Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera & Claims KJo Is Mentally Disturbed After ‘Brahmastra Disaster’: “Karan Johar Has Taken It To Another Level Of Chu**pa”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News