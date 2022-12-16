Kamaal R Khan has been calling Brahmastra a box office disaster, even though facts & figures state that it is an average affair. In fact, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt led film has been a sigh of relief for Bollywood amid films like Ram Setu, Runway 34 and Laal Singh Chaddha turning out to be major disappointments. However, KRK in his latest tweet claims that the failure has left Karan Johar mentally disturbed as he reviews Govinda Naam Mera. Scroll below for details.

A special screening was recently held for Govinda Naam Mera and actors like Katrina Kaif, Sunny Kaushal, and Sharvari among others were seen attending and showing support to the leading cast. For the unversed, the film is a comedy thriller and stars Vicky alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Looks like Kamaal was a part of one of the screenings and is now sharing his thoughts on Twitter.

KRK began his Govinda Naam Mera review by tweeting, “How many films, Serials and web series you have watched on this storyline? Ki Ek Murder Ho Gaya Hai. Aur 8-10 Logon main Se Kisi Ek Ne Kiya Hai. Killer climax Main Pakda Jaayega. This is the story of #GovindaNaamMera! Now you can understand, how good film maker is #KaranJohar!”

In another thread, KRK continued, “Oh My GOD, this is not even murder mystery. Karan Johar has taken it to another level of Chu***pa. Karan has proved to The world that he is mentally disturbed after disaster result of #Brahmastra! Because only someone mental can make such a waste of time crap Ghatiya film. 0*!”

Meanwhile, Govinda Naam Mera hit the digital screens today. It was released on Disney+ Hotstar.

