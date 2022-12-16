Vivek Oberoi truly has had a tough journey in Bollywood. Despite earning massive fame with films like Sathiya, Masti, Kaal, and Shootout At Lokhandwala, the actor had to sit at home for years. He was jobless and claims ‘powerful people’ from the industry were trying to sabotage his career. Scroll below for all the details!

Back in the days, Vivek had dated his Kyun! Ho Gaya Na… co-star Aishwarya Rai. But he later accused her ex-boyfriend and superstar Salman Khan of threatening him. The allegations made a lot of noise but unfortunately, their relationship wasn’t an endgame. The former couple called it quits in 2005 but it is said that the rift between the male actors remained for years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, Vivek Oberoi in a rare interview is speaking about his struggles and how he had sat at home for years despite delivering success and doing well at the box office. He was speaking about his family as he told Indian Express, “They’re extremely fond of me, proud of me, because they’ve seen me go through such a phase where there was a whole lobby, a whole powerful set of people who were trying to push me down. That was the time I went out and gave a Shootout at Lokhandwala, where I got a lot of praise and won awards.”

Vivek Oberoi continued, “People were saying ‘oh my God, this is amazing!’ and then for one and a half years, I was sitting at home, nobody was coming to me with films, it defies all logic. As an actor I was delivering, box office was delivering, there were awards, critics were praising me but there was no work, kaam hi nahi tha.”

It was Inside Edge that majorly boosted Vivek’s career despite the roadblocks. He was last seen in Dharavi Bank and has Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Officer in the pipeline, which is a web series.

More power to Vivek Oberoi!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Sherlyn Chopra Accuses Deepika Padukone Of Being A ‘Sympathiser Of Tukde Tukde Gang’ Amid Pathaan Controversy: “Certainly Not Acceptable To Millions Of Hindus”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News