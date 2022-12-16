Ever since the makers of Pathaan dropped its first song, it has become the talk of the town for all the controversial reasons. While the fans couldn’t get over Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry in the show, it sparked debated after Madhya Pradesh minister Dr Narottam Mishra expressed his disappointment over the usage of saffron bikini by the actress. Now in the latest turn of event, Sherlyn Chopra has stood by the minister in his support.

The actress was recently in news for her catfight with Rakhi Sawant. Before that her name popped up in the p*rnogaphy case which had landed Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra in the controversy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sherlyn Chopra in her latest interview has launch an attack on Deepika Padukone, while reacting to the Besharam Rang controversy. While nodding in agreement with Madhya Pradesh minister, she called DP a ‘sympathiser of Tukde Tukde gang’ while adding that the usage of saffron coloured bikini is not acceptable.

Speaking to India Today, Sherlyn Chopra said, “I completely agree with Narottam Mishra ji, Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, who upon being asked about Aamir Khan doing Kalash Pooja and Shah Rukh Khan offering prayers to Vaishnodevi Maa, said that people can offer prayers to whomsoever they believe in but at the same time, they must be mindful of other peoples’ beliefs and sentiments.”

Sherlyn further clearly stated that Deepika Padukone should not have worn a saffron-coloured outfit. “Deepika Padukone, the sympathiser of Tukde Tukde gang gyrating in a saffron coloured bikini in a film song titled ‘Besharam Rang’ is most certainly not acceptable to the millions of Hindus who consider saffron as the colour of purity, faith & devotion,” concluded Sherlyn Chopra.

A while back we told, Raees director Rahul Dholakia has also stood in support of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone amid the Pathaan controversy. Co-starring John Abraham and helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is slated to hit the screens on January 25, 2023.

Must Read: When Prateik Babbar Covered Her Ex-Wife’s B**bs In A Controversial Pic & Got Brutally Trolled By Netizens, One Said “I Can’t Believe A Man Would Show…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News