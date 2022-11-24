Rakhi Sawant is one of the most entertaining celebrities in Bollywood. Her charm is just undeniably strong and you’ll become a fan of her the moment you see her videos on social media or meet her in person. Now, Rakhi has shared a video of herself dancing on ‘Pardesiya’ along with Salman Khan’s alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur calling her ‘Bhabhi’ and netizens are now reacting to it on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Rakhi is quite popular on social media with over 10 million followers on Instagram. She also happens to be quite active on the photo-sharing platform and often gives a sneak-peak of her personal and professional life to the fans there. Now talking about her latest Instagram upload, the actress can be seen dancing with Iulia on her song ‘Pardesiya’.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, Rakhi Sawant captioned it, “Sweetheart Bhabhi 😆😆😆😆😆” The video is from Rizwan Sajan’s party at his house in Emirates Hills which was a star-studded affair.

Take a look at Rakhi Sawant’s video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Reacting to her video on Instagram, a user commented, “Pehle bhai jaan se to poch lo inhe hi bhabi banana he ya ahbi koi or aaygi 😂”

Another user commented, “Rakhi ne bhabhi bol kar clear kar diya hai ki Salman Khan bachelor nhi hai bhaiya 😂😂😂 smjhe tag bhi kr diya bhai jaan ko all clear shadi ho gyi hai 😂😂😂”

A third user commented, “Wa apne toh sari Pol khol di 🤣🤣.”

What are your thoughts on Rakhi Sawant calling Iulia Vantur her ‘Bhabhi’ on Instagram and tagging Salman Khan in the video? Tell us in the comments below.

