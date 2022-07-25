Apart from his flourishing career, Salman Khan has often made headlines owing to her personal life. From the past few years, reports are abuzz that the superstar is rumoured to be dating Romanian model Iulia Vantur. Iulia is close to the Khan-daan and is often seen making her presence felt at the various occasion and their family gatherings. Time and again we have snapped the model spending quality time with Salman Khan, his family and their close mutual friends at the superstar’s Panvel farmhouse.

Iulia Vantur who recently turned a year older rang in her big day with Salman Khan and their mutual friends. Now the actress has shared some glimpses from the birthday bash.

Iulia took to her social media to share some glimpses from her birthday bash with Salman Khan, music composer Sajid Khan, designer Ashley Rebello and others. The clip opens with the Romanian beauty cutting the cake. For the party, she wore one-shoulder dress with a deep neck. Letting her tresses down, she kept her makeup minimal. While it’s very hard to get a glimpse of Salman Khan, we see him hardly for a second in the group photo.

For the birthday bash, Salman Khan was seen twinning with Iulia Vantur in black. Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens also commented on her post. A user wrote, “Happy Birthday Sultan Ki Begum,” while another said, “where is pic with bhai.” Check it out below:

Iulia Vantur penned a long note alongside her video. She wrote, “My lovelies, I’m overwhelmed today. It feels so good to be loved and I feel like sharing this love. I feel so lucky to have good souls in my life: friends, the family I love, and people I count on! Thank you guys for making my birthday so special being there… no plan… just heart… friendship and… fun! My life is better because of you. Wish all my close ones were here last night but once we’ll make that happen’. Thank you all for your messages, love, and wishes, for your continuous support and I’m sending lots of love and light to everyone here.”

