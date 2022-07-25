Alia Bhatt has had a pretty successful year so far and looks like it is only about to get better from here on. She recently wrapped up the shoot of her Hollywood debut film, Heart of Stone and recently kicked off the promotions of her next venture on Netflix, Darlings. At the recent trailer launch events of the film in Mumbai, the actress opened up about co-producing the film with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time and also revealed the little message he had for her, at the end of it.

For the unversed, the trailer of Darlings was recently dropped on YouTube and it opened to raving reviews from the audience. The movie seems to have the right blend of comedy, suspense, and drama, which are all genres that work well in Bollywood films. The movie has been directed by Jasmeet K Reen and apart from Alia, features actors like Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew, and Shefali Shah in key roles.

Alia Bhatt, along with the cast and crew of Darlings, recently attended the trailer launch event of the film at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai. She looked dreaming a gorgeous yellow loose-fitting dress, which affectively hid her baby bump.

While answering a bunch of questions from the media, Alia Bhatt said, “Shah Rukh called and said that I generally don’t co-produce films, but I’ll do it with you as an exception. He said that we will have a lot of fun and enjoy shooting the film. He recently saw the film and in typical Darlings style he messaged: ‘Thanks you, Darlings, for doing this films (the plurals were deliberate)”.

What do you think about this sweet message from Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt? Let us know in the comments.

