Ranveer Singh is trending everywhere and how! Recently, the Simmba actor went n*de for a reputed magazine’s cover page. The photos broke the web, quite literally, soon after they surfaced on social media. His latest viral photos not only got gossipmongers talking about, but also invited meme-fest. However now, the actor’s bold steps have landed him in legal soup. Scroll below to read the coop.

For the unversed, reports state that the actor was accompanied by his wife and actress Deepika Padukone for this photoshoot and she was mighty impressed with the outcome.

Now in the surprising turn of events, Ranveer Singh’s bold photoshoot has landed him in legal trouble so much so that a complaint has been filed against the actor. As per the latest media reports in India Today, a complaint has been filed against the actor by an NGO for allegedly ‘hurting the sentiments of women’. Not much about the complaint is known.

This afternoon we brought you Alia Bhatt’s reaction to Ranveer Singh’s viral photos. At the trailer launch of her upcoming Netflix film Darlings, the Raazi actress was heard telling the media, “I don’t like anything negative said about my favourite Ranveer Singh. Toh main yeh question ko matlab baradasht bhi nahi kar sakti hoon. He’ll be eternally favourite to every one of us, actually. He has given us so much at the movies so we should only give him love.”

While Rakhi Sawant, who shared a great bond with Singh was heard telling paps, “Uske peeche story kya hai, Ranveer nahi bata sakte, lekin Ranveer ki dost batayegi. Itni garmi ho rahi London, America mein. Dubai mein, yahan par dekh, abhi baarish thi, abhi dekho kitni garmi. Toh agla banda kya karega? AC kaam nahi karraha tha aur woh kapde nikal ke bas nahane gaya tha, do bandar aake uske kapde lekar bhaag gaye. Ranveer isme kya karega doston, desh walo?”

Coming back, more details on the complaint are awaited.

