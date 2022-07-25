Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s film Shamshera is recently on the trend and has been the hot topic of discussion in the industry and among fans. The film was just recently released and has been receiving many mixed reviews. While some loved the film, many found it illogical.

Today, we are neither going to talk about the film’s review or its performance, but about Ranbir’s body doubles in the film. Confused? Read on to know what we are talking about.

After giving a mind-blowing performance in Sanju as Sanjay Dutt in 2018, Ranbir Kapoor returned to the big screens after three years with Shamshera. The periodic action film was directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. Coming back to the topic, Reddit users (BollyBlindNGossips) are now swooning over someone and it’s not RK. It’s his stunt double Anis Mirza.

We are sure after looking at this handsome hunk, you readers might end up drooling a bit too. For the unversed, Anis Mirza was not only stunt double for Shamshera but will also be collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. His notable works are in films like Bharat, Baaghi 2, and War. He mostly works as an assistant stunt coordinator and body double, but for now, he definitely has netizens’ attention for his mesmerizing blue eyes and heartthrob looks.

Sharing his pics from the sets of Shamshera along with Ranbir Kapoor, the Reddit users are head over heels for RK’s stunt double and are showering praises on him in the comment sections as they find him more handsome than RK himself!

One netizen commented, “Isiko launch kar dete, movie hit ho jaati”

The second one commented, “When the body double is hotter then the hero lmao. Another consequence of nepotism”

The third one comments, “When the stunt double is better looking than the hero 😳🥰🥰😍”

The fourth one commented, “Just wanna let this guy know that “Yes I do the cooking yes I do the cleaning”

The fifth one commented, “The body double is handsome than Ranbir himself 👀😏 “

What are your thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor’s body double? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

