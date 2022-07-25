Hours after we reported that Vicky Kaushal had filed a case at the Santacruz Police Station against an unidentified person for threatening him and wife. Actress Katrina Kaif, we have an update. As per the latest information, an arrest has been made.

As per latest reprots , the Mumbai police has arrested the man after Vicky filed a complaint against an unidentified person for stalking Katrina and sending them obscene messages on social. Read on for more.

A latest ANI tweet – stating the latest development in the Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif death threat case, read, “Man, accused of threatening Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal through social media, arrested by Police: Mumbai Police.”

Talking about the Vicky-Katrina Kaif death threat case, the news agency had earlier tweeted, “Case registered at Santacruz PS on complaint of Vicky Kaushal. He complained that one person has been threatening and posting threat messages on Instagram. He stated that the accused has also been stalking his wife and threatening her.”

A Hindustan Times report quoted Manjunath Singhe, the deputy commissioner of police (Zone 9), saying that the case was registered under Sections 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 354 (d) (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 (transmitting obscene material) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

According to the police, Vicky Kaushal claimed that the accused had been posting threatening messages on Instagram against him and also stalking Katrina Kaif. An officer at the Santacruz Police Station said that the actor claimed that the harassment and threatening had been going on for a few days after which he decided to approach the police and lodge a complaint.

In the recent past, other Bollywood stars who have received death threats include Salman Khan, Salim Khan and Swara Bhaskar.

