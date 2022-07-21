Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently the hottest B-Town couple. Ever since the two got married they have shown the meaning of true love. Most recently the two spent an amazing time with friends in the Maldives where they celebrated Kat’s birthday. Their vacation pictures were drool-worthy and many were amazed to see the lush green property surrounded by blue waters. Today let’s have a close look at the property and the whopping amount they paid for the private villa.

Advertisement

The two were joined by their industry friends such as Kabir Khan, Anand Tiwari, Angira Dhar and Katrina’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel. Mikhail Yawalkar was also there, along with Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend-actress Sharvari Wagh. They were also joined by Bollywood beauty Ileana D’Cruz, who is rumoured to be dating Kat’s brother Sebastien.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, soon after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reached the Maldives, they started sharing their beautiful pictures from the island. As per reports, the couple stayed at Soneva Fushi, where they booked a private villa which could accommodate all of them. Their stay offered majestic views of the blue lagoon, which is surrounded by lush greenery. As per GQ, the property included a private pool, gym, outdoor bathroom, mini bar and whatnot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate | Maldives 🦋 (@k8.gale)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKSHAM (@ishotmaldives)

Meanwhile, to stay at this luxurious property you’ll be stunned to know how much Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have shelled out. Reportedly, for the four-bedroom private villa, the couple paid around $37,958 (Rs 30 lakh approx) per night. Yes! You read that right.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Soon after the COVID restriction was lifted many celebrities visited the island to spend some quality time, away from the city. As per the Times of India report, Maldives reopened their borders last year in July and since then over 905,000 tourists arrived there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Phone Bhoot, Jee Le Zaraa, Merry Christmas and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. While, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, Sam Bahadur, The Immortal Ashwatthama, Mr Lele and Saare Jahaan Se Achcha.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Brutally Trolled For Once Calling Anushka Sharma ‘Anxiety Queen’: “He Is Like The BoJack Horseman Of Bollywood”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram