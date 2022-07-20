Rumours that Katrina Kaif is pregnant are all over the internet and it has made a special buzz after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced the news of their baby. Vicky Kaushal and Kat had a dreamy romance and wedding with us, commoners, routing for the couple and blessing them from our hearts.

But are the rumours true at the first place? We’d be lying if we didn’t agree that we noticed Kat in very less beachy clothes and mostly hiding her belly in most pictures from her Maldives vacation. Is that a hint? We asked celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji what his readings suggest.

“Both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s horoscope – their moon and ascendant and Venus are very strong. At this point of time they will plan for a child and they might announce the pregnancy by this year-end or 2023 beginning. The time is very favourable for them. Vicky’s moon and Jupiter are very strong,” Pandit Jagannath Guruji told us.

He added, “Obviously after the baby, their luck will get better but on the work front, Katrina Kaif will take a backseat and spend time with the baby. Vicky Kaushal’s work will get even better. His career graph will touch new heights. As far as health is concerned, Katrina will be fine but Vicky’s might waver a little, however, nothing serious.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in December 2021 in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. It was attended only by their closest friends and family members. The couple has also rented an apartment in Juhu and have been living there ever since.

