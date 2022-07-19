In the next few weeks, stars of Bollywood are coming out with their biggies and are ready to give back-to-back money spinners to Bollywood. This Friday, Ranbir Kapoor is coming with his Shamshera. In the next month, we’re going to witness a mega box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha locking horns. Amid it all, Akki has a golden opportunity to be a part of history.

For those who don’t know, it was Aamir Khan’s Ghajini which started the coveted club of 100 crores for Hindi films. Since then, the number has kept on increasing at a rapid pace. From 2008 to date, 97 films have managed to hit the mark of 100 crores as far as Hindi films are concerned (also including South films dubbed in Hindi). And now, Khiladi Kumar has got a chance to make history.

Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan are considered to be the next needle movers at the box office. Considering the budget, pre-release talks and the cast, the aforementioned three biggies look to be next century scorers. And if things fall in place, Akshay Kumar’s RB might become the 100th Hindi film to hit the 100 crore mark and being in that spot would be a huge achievement for the hit machine.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are locking horns at the box office on 11th August with their films Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan respectively, slated to release on the same date. Irrespective of a clash, both the films are expected to do well with the audience considering the extended weekend with two holidays.

