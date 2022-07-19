Brahmastra has to be the most awaited film of the year as it was in the making for over 6 years. Recently the trailer was released and everyone is going gaga over seeing a great use of VFX. Meanwhile, the makers finally unveiled the full version of Kesariya, which is being loved by many. However, the team is facing flak for the ‘Love Storiyan’ part and netizens are sharing some hilarious memes. Now, Ranbir Kapoor broke his silence about the same. Scroll below to know what he said.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy adventure film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. While Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are expected to make a special cameo.

Soon after Brahmastra makers shared the full-length version of Kesariya, many were left disappointed with the inclusion of ‘Love Storiyan’ in the lyrics and started making hilarious memes around it. On the other hand, many turned to the South version and claimed the other versions are much better. Although the makers haven’t said anything related to it, Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview finally addressed the backlash.

In a conversation with India.com, when Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his views on Kesariya getting trolled, the actor smiled and said, “For Love Storiyan? No, it’s great! See listen, we as filmmakers and artists create something and it is up to the audience to receive it how they do…We’re very excited about the song and it’s got a lot of love.”

“Today, memes and trolling is all part of life and it’s fine as long as people enjoy the song, Pritam’s music and Arijit Singh’s singing. I want them to enjoy my chemistry with Alia and that’s what the endeavour is,” RK added.

Brahmastra featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead is scheduled to release on the big screen on September 9, 2022.

