A lot is being said and written about Salman Khan’s collaboration with South directors and actors. While there’s no confirmation on anything news of him signing and meeting the actors and filmmakers pops up every now and then. For the last 2 years, reports around Salman Khan and his collaboration with Mythri Productions have been making headlines but nothing concrete came up, until now. As per the latest media reports, the production house has already got Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj on board.

Reportedly, the banner and the filmmaker have come together to launch Lokesh in the Hindi film market and who else would be better to launch him than this person?

Well yes, we are talking about Salman Khan as who else do you think would be better than the Dabangg actor to introduce the Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj? According to the latest report, Mythri Productions will launch Lokesh in the Hindi film market with a Salman Khan film.

A source close to the development revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “When Salman was in Hyderabad recently, a discreet meeting of Salman with Lokesh and Mythri took place. The trio discussed a probable collaboration and have spoken about bouncing back on the idea once both Salman and Lokesh complete their present commitments,”

A Salman Khan’s big fan account also wrote #SalmanKhan has been the most wanted actor for all South dirs. Atlee had initially pitched multiple scripts to Salman, but things never materialized. Even Shankar had approached #SalmanKhan for an extended cameo in RC 15. Other top names from the South had pitched a script to Salman”

For past few months, reports are abuzz that the Dabangg actor will have a cameo appearance in South superstar Chiranjeevi-led Godfather. While not much about its release is revealed but the latest reports stated that a whopping amount has been offered for its digital rights. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan has collaborated with Atlee for his upcoming film Jawan.

