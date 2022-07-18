Salman Khan is known for being on the news for various reasons. In 2016 when the superstar was appointed as the goodwill ambassador of the Rio Olympics for the Indian contingent, the actor faced backlash as many questioned his selection. Sports personalities felt a sportsperson should have been appointed. Many came in support of Salman but one actress’s comment surprised everyone and it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

For the unversed, the two actors secretly dated for over 2 years, but never spoke about it. However, the alleged midnight stint of Khan at Aishwarya’s residence grabbed a lot of attention and then people came to know about their link up. They have often spoken about their ugly relationship and even accused each other of various things.

The selection of Salman Khan for the Rio Olympics divided the nation, however, his father supported him but later his comments were slammed by Pooja Bedi for being too derogatory. However, it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whose comments surprised everyone and nobody thought that the actress would defend him.

During the same time, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended an event for L’Oreal where she was asked to share her views on the controversy surrounding Salman Khan. Defending the actor, Ash told, “Anybody who is doing good to represent the country and anybody who is working or seeking or standing out for whatever vocation we have in the country be it sports, arts or music, I think that’s wonderful and needs to be recognised.”

Soon after the issue fizzled out, Salman in an interview said that the controversy didn’t affect him at all and felt that it should go on for two-three weeks more. He said, “I just wanted this controversy to last long so that everyone gets to know about Rio Olympics. It fizzled out soon. When Sachin (Tendulkar), who plays cricket and Rahman (A R Rahman) who plays music, were made brand ambassadors, there was no controversy, which is disheartening.”

“Our generation knew about Olympics as in our books we used to have logo of the Olympics, but it’s not there today. Lot of people said I shouldn’t be there because of the court cases. Even though, there are cases in court, why can’t I be made the goodwill ambassador for Olympics? I am not convicted,” Khan added.

Currently, Salman Khan is busy with his multiple film projects, the actor is shooting Bhaijaan (earlier Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali), and he’ll soon start working on No Entry 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 and Kick 2. The superstar will be making a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan and Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.

