Even before Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot with each other, Ayan Mukerji surprised their fans with Kesariya song from Brahmastra. Yesterday, during a live session, the newlyweds called it their song minutes before the full version was launched on official platforms. Netizens have now noticed its uncanny similarities with Laree Chotee and as expected, trolls have been bombarded! Scroll below for details.

As most know, Laree Chotee is a popular Bollywood song from Ek Chalis Ki Last Local. It featured Neha Dhupia and Abhay Deol in the music video and was a sensation due to its highly relatable lyrics amongst the youth.

It is highly unexpected and in fact, unimaginable that Kesariya has a really similar tune to Laree Chotee. The love anthem had been making a lot of noise as it connected the romance angle between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra but is now making noise for all the wrong reasons.

Netizens shared a mashup of Kesariya and Laree Chotee on Twitter and check out the weird similarity for yourself below:

Abe itna bhi copy mat karo 😂#Kesariya pic.twitter.com/uNtaHKhylM — 𓃵 Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) July 17, 2022

As expected, trolls couldn’t restrict themselves and Arijit Singh along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were targeted on social media.

A user wrote, “Pritam hain Music Director. Itna to chalta hai fir.”

Another wrote, “Love the fact that you didn’t include “Love storiyan” in the edit.. Thank you for that..”

“Song too not worth for wait,created unnecessary hype,” read a comment.

“now we’ve come to this! bollywood copying from bollywood. Wow,” another commented.

A troll wrote, “Bollywood ka pass na izzat hai na sharm. Na story hai na lyrics- creative minds ko ye logo na industry se nikal diya hai , bache sirf i.e. Ctrl+C (Chamche)”

Another shared, “Itna famous gana hai😭inko kya lga kisi ko pta nhi lgega?”

Meanwhile, Kesariya is also being trolled over its “love storiya” word in the lyrics. Many are comparing it with elaichi in a biryani!

