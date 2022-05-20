It is normal for celebrities in the West to open up about their s*x life. But when it comes to Bollywood, celebrities are often shy or reserved about their personal lives. Ranbir Kapoor had once detailed his thoughts on having casual s*x, watching p*rn and said it messes everything up. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Ranbir has image of a lover boy. In fact, his love life has been quite controversial as he has broken hearts of actresses like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. While the actor is happily married to Alia Bhatt now, there have been multiple accusations on him cheating multiple times and not being loyal in his former relationships.

Ranbir Kapoor had once graced Koffee With Karan Season 5 along with Ranveer Singh. Karan Johar had asked him about his take on having casual s*x to which the Brahmastra actor responded, “I feel casual s*x is very similar to mast*rbation, in fact worse than mast*rbation. If there is no love during s*x, then it is like mast*rbation. In fact, it is worse than mast*rbation.”

Just not that, Karan Johar further went onto question if he has fantasies watching p*rn. Ranbir Kapoor responded, “P*rn is unhealthy because I think it messes up your s*x life, it’s violent, dark.”

While that remains Ranbir’s thoughts, we’d give the winner tag to Ranveer Singh who had the funniest response upon hearing all of this.

Ranveer Singh said, “probably you are watching the wrong p*rn.” To this, Karan Johar added, “Japanese p*rn maybe.”

