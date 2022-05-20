Kartik Aaryan changed a perception about him as an actor with Imtiaz Ali diectorial Love Aaj Kal. The film might have turned out to be a box office dud but garnered him the title of a great hero. It was Sara Ali Khan who was mostly criticized and many termed her acting chops ‘over’ than required. But did the leading stars paid for spreading dating rumours for publicity? Scroll below for the answer!

Sara and Kartik grabbed a lot of eyeballs as soon as Love Aaj Kal was announced. It was more so because the actress announced a crush on him with her Koffee With Karan debut and this marked their first on-screen reunion. Many could sense that there was romance brewing and dating rumours spread in a short period of time. Unfortunately, the duo even split soon after the release of the film.

Asked if the dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan were a promotional stint for Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan told Navbharat Times, “No, no. There was nothing promotional there. How do I explain this? No dear, I mean, we are humans as well. Not everything is promotional. This is all that I will say on this topic.”

Previously, Sara Ali Khan had also been asked about the dating rumours with Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan. She dodged the question by saying that they’re only dating for 2.5 hours in the film and fans could come to see it.

Meanwhile, Kartik and Sara met at an award function recently, almost a year after their rumoured split. Pictures of them greeting each other went viral all over the internet and became a ‘hot’ topic.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hit the theatres today. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, has Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey in the pipeline.

