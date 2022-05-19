It’s the 5th month of 2022 but the feel-good factor is yet to revive Bollywood. Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files did bring some hopes, but since then, it’s been a dry phase at the box office. Now, all eyes are set on Kartik Aaryan led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to completely take down the pandemic hangover.

Be it social media negativity or the hype of South films taking over, Bollywood is witnessing a tough time at the box office. If we see recent releases like Jersey, Runway 34, Heropanti 2 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, it feels like the industry is yet to bounce back fully post the pandemic’s slaughter.

Speaking of this week’s big release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film is horror-comedy and is looking to take a double-digit start at the box office. If we talk about the advance booking, ticket sales might touch the mark of 5 crores by today night. Again tomorrow, good current bookings will do the trick, which might help BB 2 to become one of the best day 1s for Bollywood. In fact, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has a strong chance of beating Gangubai Kathiawadi and grabbing the second spot.

Have a look at the top Bollywood openers post-pandemic (note: here we have included films released in 2022 as releases like 83 which arrived in December 2021 still had a Covid’s fear factor acting strongly among the audience):

Bachchhan Paandey – 13.25 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.50 crores

Heropanti 2 – 7 crores

Jersey – 4 crores

The Kashmir Files – 3.55 crores

Let’s see where Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will make its place tomorrow!

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, BB 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu and others. It is clashing with Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad.

