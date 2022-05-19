Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to release tomorrow. It’s a sequel to the 2007 hit starring Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar. As sequels most of the time become an easy target for criticism, this film has managed to maintain positivity around it and its advance booking numbers at the box office suggest so. Scroll below for more details.

BB 2 is clashing with Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad tomorrow, but there seems no effect on the former as it is clearly scoring an edge on Kangana‘s film. The advance booking for Kartik Aaryan starrer has been made open 7 days prior to the release date. It began slowly and steadily but since yesterday, the pace has been picked up.

As per the report in Sacnilk.com, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has made 3.30 crores through advance booking for day 1 (till yesterday night). It’s a good number considering that it is among the best responses as compared to recent Bollywood releases. In fact, it is all set to go past Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, which saw a sale of 4.08 crores for day 1. Not just that, it is expected to even beat Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2, which saw the advance booking of 5.20 crores for day 1.

With still a day to pass, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has already set its foot to take one of the biggest starts of the post-pandemic era for Bollywood.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Miling Gunaji and others. It is speculated that Vijay Balan will be making a special appearance as Monjulika.

