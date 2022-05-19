Priyanka Chopra has been focusing on her family and her career in the West. The actress has been married to husband Nick Jonas and has been working on multiple projects in Hollywood. She is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood with Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Scroll below for what she has to say about it.

On the professional front, PeeCee was last seen in The Sky Is Pink in 2019 as far as Bollywood is concerned. Her latest release in Hollywood was The Matrix Resurrections starring Keanu Reeves in the lead. She has been currently busy with her newborn Malti who struggled in the NICU for almost 100 days after her birth. The child was welcomed via surrogacy by Priyanka and Nick Jonas.

Bollywood lovers have been excited to see Priyanka Chopra alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Who wouldn’t want to see a female version perspective of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara! But PeeCee has now revealed what made her give a nod to Farhan Akhtar’s directorial.

In an interview with the Deadline, Priyanka Chopra called Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif “two of the top actresses in the country.” She added, “The three of us decided we wanted to do a movie together and partner together to produce it. But the idea is, yes, it was very different when I started out. We were all pitted against each other, and our casting was very dependent on the lead actor of the movie, and it depends on who is the flavour at that time and that was a very unsettling feeling. It’s a really telling question because it really gave my career a very specific direction because of a specific uncomfortable feeling.”

Well, we can’t wait for Priyanka Chopra to recreate her magic alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt!

Jee Le Zara is produced by Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar & Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby.

