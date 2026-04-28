Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is proving to be a box-office success. Made on a modest budget, the horror reboot maintains a steady hold and strong overseas numbers rather than explosive domestic dominance. It is achieving minor box-office milestones to stay relevant among the giants. On this journey, the reboot has now surpassed the weakest Paranormal Activity movie at the domestic box office, but can it beat the other five films in the Paranormal Activity series? Scroll below for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

Lee Cronin’s film received mixed to negative reviews upon release and has dropped to 4th place from last weekend’s 1st place. The horror flick collected $5.5 million in its second weekend at the box office in North America, down 59.3% from its opening weekend. The film hit $23.3 million in ten days in North America.

Surpasses the weakest Paranormal Activity movie in North America

Directed by Gregory Plotkin in his directorial debut, Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension is the sixth installment in the Paranormal Activity series. It has the lowest box-office numbers in North America and is the first movie not to star Katie Featherston. According to Box Office Mojo, Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension grossed $18.3 million domestically. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy has surpassed the domestic haul of The Ghost Dimension. For the record, The Ghost Dimension was made on a budget of $10 million and has grossed $83 million more at the domestic box office alone.

It is not a major feat, but surpassing Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension gives The Mummy a recognizable benchmark against an established horror franchise like Paranormal Activity. Even though The Ghost Dimension is the lowest-grossing film in the Paranormal Activity franchise, it still belongs to a long-running, commercially successful brand.

Check out the domestic totals of the Paranormal Activity films

Paranormal Activity – $107.9 million Paranormal Activity 3 – $104.0 million Paranormal Activity 2 – $84.7 million Paranormal Activity 4 – $53.8 million Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones – $32.5 million Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension – $18.3 million

According to industry experts, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is tracking to gross between $32 million and $37 million domestically. Therefore, it would only beat another Paranormal Activity movie during its theatrical run, namely The Marked Ones.

What is The Mummy about?

The film follows a family who is reunited with their long-missing, mummified daughter and realizes something is wrong with her. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy was released on April 9.

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