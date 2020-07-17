Paranormal Activity 1 Box Office: The Profitable Journey Of This $15,000 Budgeted Film Will BLOW YOUR MIND!

Released in 2007, Paranormal Activity surprised every trade expert with its box office magic. The film utilised the recorded footage comprising some unusual horrific events. It was based on a young couple- Katie Featherston and Micah Sloat.

Written, directed and produced by Oren Peli, Paranormal Activity had that intriguing factor surrounding it, which very much worked in its favour. The supernatural horror film opened up to decent reviews from critics. Also, word of mouth was very good amongst the viewers.

Interestingly, Paranormal Activity was made at a controlled budget of $15,000 but its earnings left everyone in shock. As per Box Office Mojo, the film made a global earning of $193 million. Seems like a dream box ride, isn’t it?

With such sort of earnings, the horror film is one of the most profitable films in the history of cinema.

After the grand success of the film, Paranormal Activity got made into a franchise, and not one or two, but five more instalments followed. The seventh instalment too has been announced by Paramount, which will be hitting cinemas in 2021.

Meanwhile, while talking to DIYMag in 2015, director Oren Peli had opened up about film’s tremendous success. He had said, “That was definitely surreal and amazing and crazy! The odds were against me: that I would buy a video camera and run around my house, and film a movie! I didn’t have any connections to Hollywood, or any hope that the movie would get any attention, so to have it released by a major studio and to be successful was amazing. I’m always grateful to the fans who always supported it from the very beginning.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!