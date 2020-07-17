On Thursday night, American Singer Tamar Braxton was rushed to the hospital after being found in an unresponsive state in her hotel room. As per the reports, the 43-year-old reality star was staying with her boyfriend David Adefeso at the Ritz Carlton in downtown LA when Adefeso found her unresponsive.

David called 911 immediately and informed that Braxton had been drinking and had consumed an unknown amount of prescription pills. David claimed that it may have been a possible suicide attempt. The singer was immediately taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson of Tamar Braxton had told The Blast “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day – more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.” As per the Los Angeles Police Department sources, they had received the call from David around 9.45 pm about Braxton’s medical emergency that was listed as a ‘possible overdose’

The tragic incident occurred after Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso’s Coupled & Quarantined YouTube show got postponed this week. The couple announced that they would not be able to upload a new clip. The message posted on their page read, “Hello Ya’ll Unfortunately, Your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show (Don’t worry it’s not COVID) We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better. so sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. we’ll make it up to you next week.”

However, Tamar was active on Instagram around four hours before the incident.

