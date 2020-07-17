The Black Lives Movement protests have been going strong in various parts of the United States. Various celebs from Hollywood showcased their support to the movement, the likes of Kanye West, Ariana Grande among others had also joined the protest last month. It was on Wednesday when supermodels Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne took to the streets together, as they joined the protest that took place at Los Angeles.

Apart from their active participation at the protest, the other thing that caught everyone’s attention was how cosy Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne were together. A series of pictures of the supermodel duo has been trending all over the internet.

(Pic Credit: twitter.com/@sencerme)

(Pic Credit: twitter.com/@LuimeliaOVE)

Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne in the above pictures can be seen embracing and walking hand-in-hand making their way through the crowd at the protest.

The supermodel duo is seen sporting face mask amid COVID-19 pandemic. While Cara Delevingne opted for a white crop top, rainbow belt, black denim shorts, and black cap, Kaia Gerber chose to wear a simple green floral dress for the protest.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!