Metro In Dino is one of the highly anticipated Bollywood movies of the year, directed by Anurag Basu. The romantic drama cast includes multiple stars, including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkana Sen, Pankaj Tripathi, and Neena Gupta. Set to hit theaters on July 4, 2025, the film has already won hearts with its soulful music by Pritam, fresh pairings, and relatable stories. The film marks the final chapter in Anurag Basu’s hyperlinked relationship trilogy, following the fan-favourites Life in a… Metro and Ludo.

The upcoming musical romance drama is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banners of T-Series. Kumar, known for blending strong storytelling with chart-topping music, now presents Metro In Dino. The film is emotionally rich, exploring love, relationships, and second chances. Producer Bhushan Kumar opened up on the powerful duo Anurag Basu and Pritam Da in Metro In Dino.

Bhushan Kumar On Metro In Dino And Powerful Duo Anurag Basu & Pritam

Talking about the film, Producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Metro In Dino is a very relatable film. When Life in a… Metro released years ago, audiences deeply connected with it, they saw reflections of their own lives in its stories. This film is rooted in real emotions and everyday experiences that we go through in our personal romantic relationships and I truly believe people will see themselves in it once again. At T-Series, we strive to create films that speak volume to a wide range of audiences, and we’ve produced several grounded, real-life stories like Srikanth, The Diplomat, and many more. This film is another example of a modern-day love drama with emotional depth and contemporary relevance. Under the T-Series banner, Metro In Dino holds a very special place.”

Additionally, while talking about Pritam and Basu, Producer Bhushan Kumar added “When Pritam Da and Anurag Da are together, the level of music and their musical knowledge was such that I didn’t need to interfere much. They are both so talented. In a good song, you need a strong tune, good lyrics, and top-notch sound production. Pritam is a master at creating that combination. But Pritam also needs the support of the director, the support of the situation. And with both of them together, it becomes a lethal combination. No one matches that.”

The film promises to be an emotional and heartwarming experience. The film features an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona SenSharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, and Saswata Chatterjee.

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., Metro In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, watch your own story in cinemas on 4th July, 2025.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Aamir Khan Opens Up On 7-Year Feud With Juhi Chawla: “Reena Used To Say…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News