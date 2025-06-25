Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla have starred in eight movies together in their film career. In fact, the two made their debuts in the film industry opposite each other in a romantic drama, titled Qayamat se Qayamat Tak (1988). The audience loved the chemistry between the two actors, and in their filmography, they went on to work together in films like Tum Mere Ho (1990), Aatank Hi Aatank (1991), Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), and Ishq (1996), to name a few.

However, despite being good friends, they did have a fallout, and Aamir Khan didn’t talk to Juhi Chawla for nearly seven years. The Sitaare Zameen Par actor spoke about it during a recent podcast show with Raj Shamani. While addressing his own red flags as a person, Aamir said that one trait of his is being very obstinate and not making up after a fallout with his close ones. “Juhi aur mera jhagda huwa hai aur hamne saath saal baat nahi ki (Me and Juhi fought and we didn’t talk to each other for seven years. I didn’t talk to her even when we were working together. Even though she had tried to …. Reena used to say ki kya kar rahe ho..milo usse..baat karo usse..(Reena used to say What are you doing, and meet and talk to her),” Aamir said.

What Happened Between Aamir And Juhi Chawla?

Differences erupted between the two during the filming of Ishq (1996). It was said that Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn used to play a lot of pranks on her, and one day, she got so offended that she didn’t turn up for the shoot. This made Aamir angry, and then they stopped talking to each other.

The ace actor opened up about his issues with Juhi Chawla during a media interaction for the documentary Rubaru Roshni, which he had produced. He said that he would keep a distance from her, and even when she would come and sit beside him, he would walk away. “I never greeted her or bid her goodbyes. Only during the scene, if we were required to speak, I would talk to her. But it was only professional,” Hindustan Times quoted Aamir Khan.

However, the two patched up in 2002, when Aamir was going through a tough time after his divorce from Reena. Juhi Chawla reached out to him, and the two buried their hatchet then. “Juhi somewhere knew I might not pick up her call, but still she called me. That touched me, and I knew the friendship hadn’t been affected a bit between us. We might not have been on talking terms, but had continued to care for each other,” Aamir added.

The two have been good friends since then. On the work front, Aamir Khan had just gotten his Sitaare Zameen Par released in the theaters on June 20, 2025. After a modest start, the film has grown exponentially after a positive word-of-mouth, collecting 105.17 cr in just three days. With this, the Dangal actor has also made a comeback after two back-to-back flops: Thugs of Hindostan (2018) and Laal Singh Chaddha (2022).

