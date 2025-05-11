Juhi Chawla always brings a smile to our faces and lights up the screens whenever she appears. She not only aced drama but also excelled in the comic space. Juhi was at her peak in the early 1990s and was one of the most bankable actresses. However, she once let this stardom get to her head and, as a result, lost iconic films like Raja Hindustani and another hit movie starring Shah Rukh Khan. Scroll below for the deets.

She debuted with a small role in the 1986 Hindi movie Sultanat. Juhi’s breakthrough debut as a leading lady came with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, for which she earned the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Throughout the 90s, she featured in several successful movies like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Darr, and Ishq. In the latter years, Juhi also did sensitive roles in critically acclaimed films, My Brother Nikhil, and others.

A few years back, Juhi Chawla shared how she is responsible for Karisma Kapoor’s stardom in an interview with Rajeev Masand. She let go of Aamir Khan‘s starrer Raja Hindustani, and that role went to Karisma, while the film became successful. She was also offered Kapoor’s role from Dil To Pagal Hai alongside Shah Rukh Khan, but Juhi let go of that role as well. Karisma won the National Award for Dil To Pagal Hai.

The Darr actress recalled, “I became pig-headed. I suddenly thought the industry will stop if I don’t work. I got some amazing chances to work in films, but my ego came in the way. I didn’t do some films, which I could have done, which may have been harder work and more competitive.”

She explained, “I just didn’t do them because I wanted the easy stuff, and I wanted to work with people I was comfortable with. I didn’t break barriers.” Juhi Chawla added, “I made stars out of everybody else.” She mentioned Raja Hindustani and Dil To Pagal Hai, and they are not only big blockbusters but have achieved cult status over the years. When Juhi was reminded that the two films she had rejected made Karisma Kapoor’s career, she joked that she was responsible for Karisma’s stardom.

On the professional front, Juhi Chawla was last seen in Netflix’s Friday Night Plan.

