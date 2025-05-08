Eminent Indian actor Aamir Khan is gearing up for his next theatrical release, Sitaare Zameen Par, which is reportedly based on the Spanish film ‘Campeones’. The film ostensibly revolves around an eccentric sports coach who must train a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He is helped by the kids who are dealing with their own problems. It’s being described as the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par.
The sports drama has been directed by R.S. Prasanna and is scheduled to be released in theatres on 20th June 2025. The film has found a place on IMDb’s most anticipated top ten new Indian movies and shows list. But, as of now, it’s trailing behind Gram Chikitsalay, Housefull 5 & Bhool Chuk Maaf.
Can it catch up soon? And which movie or show has topped the IMDb list? Scroll down to find out.
Top Spot On IMDb’s Most Anticipated List
We’ll come straight to the point. The Indian title, which has topped IMDb’s most anticipated new Indian movies and shows list, is TVF’s upcoming rural medical drama Gram Chikitsalay starring Vinay Pathak and Amol Parashar in the lead roles.
It will be released tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video. The second and third most anticipated titles are Bhool Chuk Maaf and Housefull 5. On the other hand, Sitaare Zameen Par currently holds the eighth spot.
Can Sitaare Zameen Par Catch Up Soon?
Around six weeks are still left for the theatrical release of Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par. As far as the buzz is concerned, the film has some ground to cover, but there’s still adequate time to do that. The movie should gain traction once the makers unveil the official trailer, which is expected to be out today.
If the film’s trailer clicks big time with prospective viewers and cinephiles, then Sitaare Zameen Par could earn the top spot on the IMDb list very soon. And the film needs to come into the limelight soon, especially after the surprisingly underwhelming box office performance of Aamir Khan’s previous film, Laal Singh Chaddha (despite being a well-intentioned and well-made film). Once it does, Sitaare Zameen Par could become the big box office hit that the perfectionist actor is hoping for. Until then, it’s all a waiting game.
Here are the top ten most anticipated new Indian movies and shows as per IMDb (at the time of writing this article), along with their release dates and respective platforms. The list is based on real-time popularity, which is calculated by the number of pageviews these titles generate on IMDb.
10. Subham
- Release Date: 9th May 2025
- Platform: Cinemas
9. Thug Life
- Release Date: 5th June 2025
- Platform: Cinemas
8. Sitaare Zameen Par
- Release Date: 20th June 2025
- Platform: Cinemas
Trailer: Yet to be released
7. Kingdom
- Release Date: 30th May 2025
- Platform: Cinemas
6. Eleven
- Release Date: 16th May 2025
- Platform: Cinemas
5. Kesari Veer
- Release Date: 23rd May 2025
- Platform: Cinemas
4. The Royals
- Release Date: 9th May 2025
- Platform: Netflix
3. Housefull 5
- Release Date: 6th June 2025
- Platform: Cinemas
2. Bhool Chuk Maaf
- Release Date: 16th May 2025
- Platform: Amazon Prime Video
1. Gram Chikitsalay
- Release Date: 9th May 2025
- Platform: Amazon Prime Video
So, which one are you the most excited for?
