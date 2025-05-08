Eminent Indian actor Aamir Khan is gearing up for his next theatrical release, Sitaare Zameen Par, which is reportedly based on the Spanish film ‘Campeones’. The film ostensibly revolves around an eccentric sports coach who must train a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He is helped by the kids who are dealing with their own problems. It’s being described as the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par.

The sports drama has been directed by R.S. Prasanna and is scheduled to be released in theatres on 20th June 2025. The film has found a place on IMDb’s most anticipated top ten new Indian movies and shows list. But, as of now, it’s trailing behind Gram Chikitsalay, Housefull 5 & Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Can it catch up soon? And which movie or show has topped the IMDb list? Scroll down to find out.

Top Spot On IMDb’s Most Anticipated List

We’ll come straight to the point. The Indian title, which has topped IMDb’s most anticipated new Indian movies and shows list, is TVF’s upcoming rural medical drama Gram Chikitsalay starring Vinay Pathak and Amol Parashar in the lead roles.

It will be released tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video. The second and third most anticipated titles are Bhool Chuk Maaf and Housefull 5. On the other hand, Sitaare Zameen Par currently holds the eighth spot.

Can Sitaare Zameen Par Catch Up Soon?

Around six weeks are still left for the theatrical release of Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par. As far as the buzz is concerned, the film has some ground to cover, but there’s still adequate time to do that. The movie should gain traction once the makers unveil the official trailer, which is expected to be out today.

If the film’s trailer clicks big time with prospective viewers and cinephiles, then Sitaare Zameen Par could earn the top spot on the IMDb list very soon. And the film needs to come into the limelight soon, especially after the surprisingly underwhelming box office performance of Aamir Khan’s previous film, Laal Singh Chaddha (despite being a well-intentioned and well-made film). Once it does, Sitaare Zameen Par could become the big box office hit that the perfectionist actor is hoping for. Until then, it’s all a waiting game.

Here are the top ten most anticipated new Indian movies and shows as per IMDb (at the time of writing this article), along with their release dates and respective platforms. The list is based on real-time popularity, which is calculated by the number of pageviews these titles generate on IMDb.

10. Subham

Release Date: 9th May 2025

9th May 2025 Platform: Cinemas

9. Thug Life

Release Date: 5th June 2025

5th June 2025 Platform: Cinemas

8. Sitaare Zameen Par

Release Date: 20th June 2025

20th June 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Trailer: Yet to be released

7. Kingdom

Release Date: 30th May 2025

30th May 2025 Platform: Cinemas

6. Eleven

Release Date: 16th May 2025

Platform: Cinemas

5. Kesari Veer

Release Date: 23rd May 2025

23rd May 2025 Platform: Cinemas

4. The Royals

Release Date: 9th May 2025

9th May 2025 Platform: Netflix

3. Housefull 5

Release Date: 6th June 2025

6th June 2025 Platform: Cinemas

2. Bhool Chuk Maaf

Release Date: 16th May 2025

16th May 2025 Platform: Amazon Prime Video

1. Gram Chikitsalay

Release Date: 9th May 2025

9th May 2025 Platform: Amazon Prime Video

So, which one are you the most excited for?

