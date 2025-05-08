The stage was set for a grand Haldi celebration of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s filmy wedding with their romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf. The film was all set to release in the theaters but a few minutes ago Maddock Films has decided to deliver this laughter dose directly at your home!

Yes, you read that right. To avoid any confusion, let us get that straight! The film that was supposed to be released on May 9 in theaters is now directly arriving in your home theaters and home screens, and you can enjoy them without leaving your couch!

When & Where To Watch Bhool Chuk Maaf On OTT!

Bhool Chuk Maaf is arriving on Prime Video on May 16 as a direct OTT release instead of arriving in theaters, and the reason behind this decision is significantly respectable! Taking the decision, producers Maddock Films announced how they want to make sure that everyone is aligned with the spirit of the nation!

Sharing the release date of the film on their Instagram handle, Maddock Films wrote, “In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16, only on Prime Video, worldwide.”

The note further said, “While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating this film with you in the theaters, the spirit of the nation comes first. Jai Hind.”

Bhool Chuk Maaf Advance Booking Was Already Active!

Interestingly, while the announcement was made on May 8, the advance booking of the film commenced on May 7 on BookMyShow. In fact, it has already registered a ticket sale of almost 5K, which is as much as the advance opening sales of Salman Khan’s Sikandar! But we guess, the cause that initiated the decision for a direct OTT release is much bigger!

Kudos to Maddock Films for such a great decision!

