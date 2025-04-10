Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer Review: Hey Rajkummar Rao, I Am Chanting "O Purush Jaldi Aana"

Looking at the happenings of the last few days in Bollywood, one thing is for sure – Summer 2025 might be a winning streak for the Hindi box office if done right! Abir Gulaal, Raid 2, and Ground Zero all have offered really good trailers, making huge promises to deliver good content. I will be left heartbroken if these films do not work. Now Bhool Chuk Maaf is also added in this list of promises!

Starring Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi, the romantic comedy is a laughter riot right from the first dialogue in the trailer! Raj and Wamiqa play lovers who are getting married but this wedding planned on the 30th of some month has an issue!

The issue is Rajkummar’s life getting stuck on the 29th! Yes, you read that right right! As per this hilarious trailer, the poor boy has been stuck on the day of his Haldi, due to some curse, bad charm or chemical locha. But the fact is, his life is stuck on the 29th on a loop!

The 2-minute 50-second trailer of Bhool Chuk Maaf shows Rajkummar Rao celebrating his healthy n times and waiting for the 30th! The trailer has been brilliantly presented, keeping the intrigue as it is and teasing just the right amount about the plot!

Right from the dialogues to the comic punches, everything lands right in this trailer. While some could object to Chor Bazaari being rehashed for the film, I personally did not find any problem with the song playing in the background and I feel it might have a better use in the film than we think!

Rajkummar Rao has a brilliant streak for comedy and he has proved it even before Stree with the lesser known Behen Hogi Teri and other low budget films. However, he arrives this time better prepared than he was last fall with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and director Karan Sharma is convincing us that this might be the laughter riot we need with our families!

Wamiqa Gabbi complements the frames but her use has not been properly hinted in the trailer. So in Rajkummar Rao, we put our trust one more time and while has been chanting ‘O Stree Kal Aana’ I beg him, ‘O Purush Jaldi Aana.’

Bhool Chuk Maaf stars Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, Ishtiyak Khan, and Anubha Fatehpuria. Directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the romantic drama will arrive in the theaters on May 9.

