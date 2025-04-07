After much confusion the Hindi version of the first shot of Ram Charan’s Peddi has arrived and honestly, while I was mighty impressed with the Tamil version, I have my doubts with this Hindi version. The basic plot of the film seems an extension of Aamir Khan’s Lagaan.

The official synopsis of the film on IMDb says, “In 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, A spirited villager unites his community through sports to defend their pride against a powerful rival.” Now, this is an intriguing plot and even if having its soul in Lagaan, the story still seems powerful.

My basic problem with Peddi’s first shot probably is a huge language barrier. Earlier, most of us watched South Indian films in the 90s with a weird dubbing and accent that did not match with the actor on screen. In fact, bad dubs have been a part of our growing-up era. Be it the Hindi dubs of a South Indian film or a foreign language film.

But things changed when SS Rajamouli arrived with Baahubali on a pan-India scale and presented one of the best-dubbed version of a South Indian film that justified the scenes and the actors, making us connect with the story and not getting bothered with the lip-synch!

In fact, since then, right from RRR to KGF and Pushpa, the problem has almost vanished until I saw Peddi’s first shot. The weird Bhojpuri Hindi accent (if it is for Ram Charan’s character) is so off-putting. More so, because it resonates with Ravi Kishan’s Zindagi Jhand Baa unintentionally, but once you hear it in your head, you just can’t remove it!

This one issue is so overpowering that one cannot focus on the brilliant background score by AR Rahman and the Mazza Mazza chorus in the background which is so powerful that it matches a Naatu Naatu! Hopefully, this accent issue is just a minor problem which might vanish with upcoming teasers and trailers! Because if it does, then it definitely will be a game changing film for Ram Charan’s Hindi career for sure!

Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyenndu, Jagpathi Babu, and others.

Check out the first shot of Peddi here.

For more such reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Good Bad Ugly Trailer Review: Thala Ajith & His ‘So Sweet’ Delivery Is Making The Masses Go Mad – Will This Bomb Explode?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News