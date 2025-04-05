Ajith Kumar has started the year on a disastrous note at the box office, with Vidaamuyarchi tanked at the box office. The film starred Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Sarja. Now, the superstar is arriving yet again with his next action drama, Good Bad Ugly directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film trailer has been released and is generating a lot of buzz.

The high-energy glimpse into the mass entertainer looks like a treat for Ajith Kumar fans to be honest. It has style, dapper dialogues, and Ajith Kumar’s killer looks. There is also some nostalgia with a lot of references to Ajith Kumar’s past films.

The Good Bad Ugly trailer is packaged as a bomb, with Thala Ajith offering a range of looks and intensity. In fact, his young self looks so convincing that one might be mesmerized to even decode if it is VFX or makeup. As soon as he says ‘So Sweet’ fans have gone berserk.

So there is no doubt that the trailer is killing the masses and making them go mad, but will this box office bomb explode with the right numbers on the opening day is something that we still have our doubts on. The trailer teases Ajith as an ex-gangster, being drawn back into violence to protect his son, and this plot does not seem much promising. Also, it introduces Arjun Das’s antagonist and Trisha Krishnan‘s characters in a very lukewarm way.

Moreover the entire trailer just seems like some edited fan clip that might be shared on some Instagram reel to celebrate Ajith Kumar but does it qualify as a film? One certainly might doubt that. Even fans are not convinced that this trailer might help Ajith Kumar gain something at the box office.

A user on X wrote, “I mean it certainly wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be and honestly a couple of good jokes but idk it’s pretty ugly but idk.” Looking at the title of the film another user wrote, “I mean eventually they’ll all see the good, bad and ugly sides of everybody. Nobody is as pure as we want them to be.”

Check out the trailer of the film here.

For more such reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Chhorii 2 Trailer Review: Nushrratt Bharuccha And A Demonized Soha Ali Khan Lock Horns Amid Intense Jumpscares, Mysteries & A Riveting Folklore!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News