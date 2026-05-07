I just watched the teaser for the new installment of Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted series. Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past teaser has been dropped, and I have questions. Many, many questions. While the first part of this franchise was good, it has kept losing its standard with each part, and we have reached the worst it feels. Starring Mimoh, who seems to be stuck in a permanent state of confused intensity, this teaser is horrible, to be honest. I have no other mellowed-down version to describe this!

For exactly three seconds, you feel a sense of dread that actually works. But then the CGI ghost appears, and the nostalgia is replaced by a desperate urge to close the tab. In fact, this makes up for a good horror comedy! Remember those horror house trips in your childhood? This one is an exact extension of that world!

I mean, this is the funniest horror film teaser I have come across! We are living in the era of Tumbbad and Munjya. Why are we still looking at ghosts that look like they were rendered from some 90’s animation software? The 3D elements in the teaser look distracting, dated, and frankly, a bit disrespectful to the audience’s intelligence.

I mean, I want to be kind, but how can I? Mimoh‘s expressions to these ghosts look more funny! The tone is all over the place. One second, it’s trying to be dark and gothic, and the next, a ghost is doing something so ridiculous.

Some legacies are better left untouched. The original Haunted was a surprise hit because it felt fresh and genuinely well-made for its time. This new installment feels desperate, lacks the soul (pun intended) of the original.

Check out the teaser of the film here.

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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