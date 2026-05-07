Governor Teaser Review: Manoj Bajpayee Promises, "I Will Not Let India Fail" & Everyone Asks Yeh Sambhaal Paayega?

If there is one man in Bollywood who can tell you there is an emergency with only the way he walks across the corridor of a government office, it is Manoj Bajpayee. The teaser for his upcoming film, Governor, just dropped. It is such a sigh of relief that the upcoming month of June will have something so good to watch! In an era where political dramas are slowly turning into biased chants filled with loud, chest-thumping for no reason, this film, written and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, looks promising!

The teaser opens with what seems like an emergency situation amidst the political corridors of India, and there is an unsettling silence despite the buzz until Manoj Bajpayee breaks it with his authoritative voice, “If I fail, RBI fails, if RBI fails, India fails, and I will not let India fail!” With context, this would be one of the winning lines of the film in the theaters.

Written by Ravi Asrani, Saurabh Bharat, and Shubhendu Bhattacharya, the teaser of Governor suggests Manoj Bajpayee dealing with a country that is facing one of its worst political and economical nightmares. And everyone around him doubts his capabilities, “Yeh Sambhaal Paayega?” Well, my gut feeling says YES, for two simple reasons – A. Manoj Bajpayee is the finest we have got in this country. B. The teaser holds you enough to make sure that you root for this film!

Manoj Bajpayee seems to have that Family Man meets Sarkar energy in the teaser that promises a very good political thriller. The teaser avoids any drama and focuses on capturing and delivering the essence of the film very clearly!

It has kept all the important details under the cover – We know India is at risk, but the nature of the threat, we still do not know! Clearly, it seems to be a Manoj Bajpayee show through and through, which is great, which is enough for a good film. At least I am ready for his oath-taking ceremony! Waiting for the trailer!

Catch the teaser of Governor here.

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Khalnayak Returns First Look Review: Sanjay Dutt In This Dhurandhar Cum Animal Makeover With A BGM Sounding Like Choli Ke Peeche Is Making Me Question – Why?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News