Vipul Amrutlal Shah, known for fearless and impactful stories in movies, yet again presented a strong story in his recent outing, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond. The film is a sequel to The Kerala Story, released in 2023. The success of the film led to a second installment, and filmmaker Vipul, who produced the film under his banner Sunshine Pictures, commented on how sequels are prevailing.

Released on February 27, 2026, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond takes forward the narrative of its first chapter. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the film has received a tremendous response in theaters.

Reflecting on the success of The Kerala Story 2, Vipul Amrutlal Shah stated that sequels are not just a trend; they build a stronger connection between cinema and the audience. He stressed that The Kerala Story 2’s success is deeply emotional, driven by the audience’s belief in the story and its powerful message.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah On The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond & Sequels In Cinema

Vipul Amrutlal Shah shared how sequels have prevailed in the first quarter, saying, “2026 has clearly shown that sequels are not just a trend but a strong connection between cinema and its audience. Films like Border 2, The Kerala Story 2, and Dhurandhar 2 have proven that when the first part earns genuine love, the second part carries that trust forward. The first quarter truly belongs to these stories, where truth, emotion, and conviction have prevailed.”

He further expressed gratitude for The Kerala Story 2’s success and said, “For me, the success of The Kerala Story 2 is especially emotional. It’s not just about numbers or milestones; it’s about the audience once again standing by a story they believed in. That kind of acceptance is deeply personal and humbling. As filmmakers, moments like these remind us why we tell these stories in the first place.”

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond Cast & Crew.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures. The film stars an ensemble cast including Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Rajiv Kumar. The film has been released in cinemas on February 27, 2026, in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.

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