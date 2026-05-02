There may be new releases at the box office, but Ranveer Singh led Dhurandhar 2 refuses to end its record-breaking spree. The spy action thriller sequel is inches away from creating history for Bollywood in Telugu states, and join the leagues of biggies like KGF Chapter 2 and two others. Scroll below for the latest update!

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned in the Telugu states?

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar 2 has accumulated 99.84 crore gross in the Telugu states in 44 days. It has surpassed Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar‘s 2.0 (93.16 crore) to become the 4th highest-grossing Indian film in the region.

Dhurandhar 2 set to create history for Bollywood!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is only 16 lakhs away from clocking a century in the Telugu states. It is to be noted that Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal was earlier the highest-grossing Bollywood film, with earnings of 82.90 crore in the circuit. Ranveer Singh starrer has not only surpassed it by a margin, but it is set to become the first Bollywood film to enter the 100 crore club.

That milestone should be easily clocked today, with the help of the Saturday boost. And with that, Ranveer Singh will become the first and only Bollywood actor to clock a century in the Telugu states. Back in 2025, the OG Dhurandhar had earned 67.60 crore. The sequel has garnered almost 48% higher collection in 44 days, which is another big win!

Will be the 4th film to clock a century in Telugu states!

Only three films have previously entered the 100 crore club in the Telugu states. Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 leads the pack, followed by Avatar 2 and Kantara Chapter 1. Dhurandhar 2 will be the fourth film to join the elite club.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time in the Telugu states (gross earnings):

KGF Chapter 2: 136.85 crore Avatar 2: 110.10 crore Kantara Chapter 1: 106.65 crore Dhurandhar 2: 99.84 crore (44 days) 2.0: 93.16 crore Jailer: 84.40 crore Animal: 82.90 crore Coolie: 70.25 crore Jawan: 70.23 crore Enthiran: 68.10 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Devil Wears Prada 2 India Box Office Day 1: Beats Michael & Records Biggest Opening For A Hollywood Film In 2026

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News