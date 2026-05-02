Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, is in the final stage of its Indian box office run, but the streak of achieving milestones is refusing to end. A few days back, the film became the highest-grossing non-South movie in the South Indian states, and up next, it is all set to inaugurate the 1100 crore club with Hindi collections alone. Amid this, there’s one more historic milestone waiting to be unleashed. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn at the Indian box office in 44 days?

Despite several new releases arriving in theaters, the Dhurandhar sequel continues to attract footfalls even in its seventh week. Yesterday, it faced competition from three films, Bhooth Bangla, Raja Shivaji, and Ek Din, and still remained rock steady. On the seventh Friday, day 44, it scored 1.05 crore, showing a drop of just 4.54% from day 43’s 1.1 crore. Overall, it has earned an estimated 1173.13 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 1384.29 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 690 crore

Week 2 – 271 crore

Week 3 – 120 crore

Week 4 – 58 crore

Week 5 – 20.63 crore

Week 6 – 12.45 crore

Day 44 – 1.05 crore

Total – 1173.13 crore

Set to create history in ROI

Dhurandhar 2 was reportedly made on a budget of 225 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 1173.13 crore net. So, in 44 days, the film has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 948.13 crore. Calculated further, it equals 421.39% returns. It has secured a super duper hit verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

As we can see, Dhurandhar 2 is enjoying an ROI of 948.13 crore and needs only 1.87 crore more to reach the milestone of 950 crore in ROI, which will be achieved in the next two days. Till now, no film has achieved an ROI of 950 crore in India, so the Ranveer Singh starrer is all set to make history.

Box office summary:

Budget – 225 crore

India net collection – 1173.13 crore

ROI – 948.13 crore

ROI% – 421.39%

Verdict – Super Duper Hit

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