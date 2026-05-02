Kara, starring Dhanush, Mamitha Baiju, and KS Ravikumar, concluded its second day at the Indian box office by showing limited growth. In isolation, the film has minted fair to decent moolah, but given its high budget, its collections are underwhelming, and it seems to be already in a danger zone. Dhanush, who’s coming off the big success of Tere Ishk Mein, is likely to face a setback. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Released in theaters on April 30, the Tamil heist-action thriller received mixed reviews from critics. Even among the audience, the response has been mixed so far. While Dhanush has been praised unanimously for his performance, the film is receiving criticism for being predictable and tiring. Such a reception has impacted it on the second day itself.

What is the budget of Kara?

While there’s no official word about the budget, Kara was reportedly made at a cost of 100 crore. With such a huge budget, it’s one of Dhanush’s most expensive films. Against such a number, it needs to display a solid run not just during the 4-day extended opening weekend but also in the long run. As of now, it looks like a risky affair for the makers.

How much does Kara need to earn to enter the safe zone?

As mentioned above, Kara was made on a budget of 100 crore. Against this cost, it needs to earn 100 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone or avoid being a failure. In the first two days of its theatrical run in India, the film has earned 13.15 crore net, which isn’t up to the mark. Since the reception is mixed, the film must make as much money as possible, as it is likely to struggle on weekdays. However, it’s clearly not happening.

More about the film

The heist action thriller is directed by Vignesh Raja and produced by Ishari K Ganesh under the banner of Vels Film International and Think Studios. It is distributed by Red Giant Movies. It also stars Karunas, Jayaram, and Prithvi Rajan in key roles.

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