Dhanush is known for choosing exciting and interesting scripts, and he has been lucky enough to taste commercial success despite not sticking to safe genres. However, in 2025, he looked out of touch as he failed to maintain a streak of successful films at the Indian box office. Although he just delivered a success with Tere Ishk Mein, it wasn’t enough to make the actor’s success ratio look good. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Tere Ishk Mein ends 2025 on a sweet note for Dhanush

This year, the Kollywood star had three theatrical releases. It started with Kuberaa, which was released on June 20. Despite receiving mostly favorable reviews, the film failed to become successful due to its high budget. Reportedly, it was made on a budget of 120 crores. Against this cost, it managed to earn 90.9 crore net at the Indian box office. With 75.75% recovery being made, the film secured a losing verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

After Kuberaa, Dhanush was seen in Idli Kadai. Released on October 1, Idli Kadai received decent reviews and word of mouth. However, it was unable to reach a wider audience. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of 100 crores but earned only 50.49 crore net. Even this one secured a losing verdict.

His third theatrical release of the year was Tere Ishk Mein, which was released on November 28. It received mixed reviews, but still managed to do well at the Indian box office. Against a reported budget of 85 crores, it earned 119.09 crore net. It secured a plus verdict.

With one successful film out of three releases, Dhanush had a success ratio of 33.33% in 2025.

Take a look at the Indian box office performance of Dhanush’s 2025 releases, along with their budgets and verdicts:

Kuberaa: Collection – 90.9 crores | Budget – 120 crores | Verdict – Losing

| Budget – | Verdict – Idli Kadai: Collection – 50.49 crores | Budget – 100 crores | Verdict – Losing

| Budget – | Verdict – Tere Ishk Mein: Collection – 119.09 crores | Budget – 85 crores | Verdict – Plus

Suffers a deficit in the cumulative box office

If we combine the budget of all his releases in 2025, a cumulative 305 crores were spent on his movies. In return, his films earned 260.48 crore net at the Indian box office, thus suffering a deficit of 44.52 crores or 14.59%.

