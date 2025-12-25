Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar has emerged as an all-time blockbuster globally and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Not only in India, but also overseas, it is fetching superb numbers. Among all overseas territories, North America (the USA and Canada) has been the major contributor. In its 19-day box office run, the film has already made its impact as the eighth-highest-grossing film in the territory.

Since Padmaavat days, Ranveer has established himself as a strong force in the territory, consistently delivering big money spinners. Talking about his latest spy action thriller, the film started its journey on a good note by scoring $550K, but once strong word of mouth came into play, it started spitting fire. Now, even after spending almost three weeks in theaters, there are no signs of fatigue.

Dhurandhar is now the 8th highest-grossing Indian film in North America!

As per the recent update, Dhurandhar has amassed $13.79 million at the North American box office in 19 days. With this, it has already become the eighth-highest-grossing Indian film in the territory. It is standing above Dangal ($12.19 million) and Padmaavat ($12.17 million). Very soon, it will overtake Animal ($15 million) to claim the seventh spot on the list.

Soon to become Bollywood’s highest-grosser in the territory

Due to the Christmas and New Year holidays, Dhurandhar is expected to see a massive surge at the North American box office, thus accelerating its journey to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film in the territory. As of now, Pathaan is the highest-grossing Bollywood film in North America with a collection of $17.49 million. The Ranveer Singh starrer will soon create history by surpassing it.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers in North America:

Baahubali 2 – $22 million Kalki 2898 AD – $18.57 million Pathaan – $17.49 million RRR – $15.34 million Pushpa 2 – $15.26 million Jawan – $15.23 million Animal – $15 million Dhurandhar – $13.79 million (19 days) Dangal – $12.19 million Padmaavat – $12.17 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash India Box Office Day 6: Hits Double Digits On Christmas Eve, Beats Spider-Man: Far From Home & The Fate Of The Furious

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News