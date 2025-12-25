The Christmas holiday season arrived like a rescue rope for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. The fourth theatrical outing from the long-running series followed 2020’s Sponge on the Run and reached cinemas last Friday. The release calendar was crowded, with James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, Sydney Sweeney’s The Housemaid, and Angel Studio’s faith-driven animation David landing in the same frame.

Among this group, Search for SquarePants faced a nervy start and landed at the bottom of the pack, including its own franchise history.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Box Office Performance: Opening Weekend Numbers Raise Concern

The opening weekend numbers painted a rough picture. The film grossed only $15.6 million across 3,557 theaters in the US. The per-screen average settled at $4,388, a figure far below expectations for a brand with decades of pop culture presence.

The franchise history offered little comfort as well. The original SpongeBob SquarePants movie opened with $32 million, while The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out Of Water debuted at $55.4 million.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Box Office Summary

North America – $21.9 million

International – $43,850

Worldwide – $22 million

Christmas Week Delivers A Sudden Lift

Following the animated comedy movie’s disappointing opening haul, early industry chatter leaned toward disappointment, especially with strong alternatives drawing family audiences away. Avatar: Fire and Ash dominated premium screens, while David attracted faith-based viewers. Even The Housemaid carved its own lane. SpongeBob struggled to secure breathing room during a crowded holiday corridor.

However, this Christmas week changed the tone as Monday delivered a surprise for Paramount. The film earned $2.8 million, marking the biggest Monday across the SpongeBob movie lineup. Tuesday followed with stronger energy, amounting to $3.5 million (Box Office Mojo), a 25.2% surge compared to the previous day and sealing the biggest first Tuesday figure for the franchise.

In comparison, SpongeBob SquarePants collected $1.7 million on its first Tuesday, while The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water grossed $2.3 million. Now, Search for SquarePants managed to sail past both, creating a narrative shift many observers did not expect after the opening weekend.

Box Office Totals Face A Long Climb Ahead

The current domestic totals now rest at $21.9 million, while international earnings remain modest at slightly below $50K. The holiday lift helped stabilize the run, yet financial pressure remains heavy.

It is because a $64 million production budget stands like a solid wall ahead, creating an uphill path toward breakeven. Even with steady weekday gains and continued family turnout, long-term recovery appears challenging once holiday foot traffic fades.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

