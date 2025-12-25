Angel Studios’ new animated film, David, is quietly turning into a beast at the box office. The numbers keep whispering good news. The faith-based movie continues to draw crowds across the United States during the Christmas festive season, even as major Hollywood titles vie for the same attention. The film has consistently drawn families and faith-driven viewers to theaters with steady momentum.

David’s Record-Breaking Box Office Numbers

The journey began strongly last Friday, on December 19. David earned $22 million across the three-day opening weekend. This result placed the film as the highest opening weekend grosser among faith-based animated releases ever. The industry chatter grew louder in ticket queues and weekend reports, as many did not expect such a strong start during a crowded holiday corridor.

The weekday numbers added more intrigue to the story. On Monday, the movie earned $3.6 million, reflecting a 36.1% drop compared to Sunday’s total of $5.6 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Tuesday flipped the mood again, with $4.3 million added to the tally, marking a 19.7% surge from Monday. These figures stand as the biggest first Tuesday earnings ever recorded for a faith-driven animated film.

David: Budget & Break-Even Target

The domestic total currently stands at $29.9 million, while worldwide earnings crossed $30 million with minimal support from overseas markets. The domestic interest clearly drives the run. With a production cost of $61 million, the break-even point for the movie is approximately $150 million.

David Box Office Summary

North America – $29 million

International – $114,000

Total – $30 million

David Beats Classic Faith Animations

David has surpassed The Prince of Egypt, which earned $2.8 million on its first Tuesday. The King of Kings followed behind with $2.5 million. Both titles once defined the genre, yet this new release now sits ahead in early weekday momentum.

The task looks demanding, yet the festive calendar offers hope. Christmas and the stretch leading to New Year’s Eve often favor family-friendly releases, and early audience reactions remain strong. The word of mouth continues to work quietly in David’s favor, and the coming days could reshape the conversation entirely.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Paul Rudd & Jack Black’s Anaconda Gets An Unexpected Rotten Tomatoes Score: Here’s How It Compares With The Previous Films

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News