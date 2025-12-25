Wicked: For Good has not matched the towering success of Wicked, and that truth has been floating around the box office circles for weeks. Still, the sequel found a small moment of sparkle during discount Tuesday, quietly riding the Christmas week mood while big Hollywood titles crowded the screens. The numbers tell a story that feels uneven but far from dull, especially for a film many had already written off too early.

Wicked: For Good Box Office Performance

After 37 days in theaters, Wicked: For Good has collected $488.3 million worldwide. The US has clearly carried the weight, bringing in $324.1 million, while international markets lagged at $164.2 million. The United Kingdom stood out as the strongest overseas supporter, delivering more than $53 million. Outside that, the global response stayed softer than expected, a detail that has followed the film since its second week.

Wicked: For Good Box Office Summary

North America- $324.1 million

International – $164.2 million

Worldwide – $488.3 million

However, the Broadway musical sequel’s opening weekend gave the film’s crew hope and plenty of headlines. Released on November 17, the movie debuted with a powerful $147 million, setting expectations sky high. But that excitement cooled quickly when the second weekend dropped by 58%. The third weekend followed with an even steeper fall of nearly 72%.

Impact of Competing Movie Releases

The film did cross its budget break-even point, yet the momentum never fully recovered. Zootopia 2 took a heavy toll on international screens, while Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 squeezed the domestic audience, leaving Wicked: For Good struggling to hold its ground.

Now, Christmas week has brought a different tone. Despite four major titles opening last weekend, including Avatar: Fire and Ash, The Housemaid, David, and The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, Wicked: For Good managed to start the holiday stretch on a positive note. Monday delivered $1.3 million, showing a 21.7% daily drop but nearly a 50% jump compared to the previous Monday’s $908K. That kind of rebound tends to catch attention, especially this late in a theatrical run.

Tuesday pushed the mood even higher. The film earned around $1.7 million, marking a 25.2% daily surge and a 28.4% increase over the previous Tuesday’s $1.3 million, as per Box Office Mojo. This came despite losing 567 theaters, a detail that makes the result look even stronger.

Comparison With The Original Wicked

When placed beside Wicked, the gap remains obvious. The original stands at $475 million in the US and $758.7 million worldwide. Wicked: For Good still has distance to cover, and current trends suggest a domestic finish between $335 million and $350 million, pointing to a much smaller final figure, though not an embarrassing one.

Despite that, this Christmas week and the upcoming New Year week promise one last financial lift. The festive season often rewards musicals with repeat viewers and relaxed families filling seats. Wicked: For Good may not dominate headlines, but it continues to hum softly in the background, gathering dollars one holiday crowd at a time.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

